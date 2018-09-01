Neighbors call police to man acting suspiciously
Alert neighbors called for help when they saw a man acting in a suspicious manner. The result was the arrest of a man who is charged with a felony for criminal attempt to enter automobiles.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Roy Edwin Hilyer, 59, of 118 Linden St., Lindale, was observed on property in the 100 block of Hawthorne Street around 8 a.m. Saturday attempting to pull the handles of several vehicles.
In addition to the one felony charge, Hilyer, who is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond, was charged with misdemeanors for criminal trespassing, loitering and prowling