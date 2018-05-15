Neaton employee’s vehicle taken while at work
While a man and his wife were working at Neaton Rome on Tuesday morning, their 2009 Dodge Caliber was stolen from a parking lot at 1634 Technology Parkway.
According to Rome police reports:
The vehicle, valued at $3,000, was parked at the business around 9 a.m., when the man and his wife went into work. Then around 11:30 a.m. the man’s wife went outside for a smoke break and the car was gone. The man initially thought one of his work friends was pulling a prank on him and had moved the car to another parking spot. An officer drove through the parking lot but could not find the vehicle.
Surveillance footage shows a man walking from the west side of the building and head toward the vehicle. As he got closer to it, he put up his hood and went to open the car door. The vehicle is then shown being pulled out of the parking space and leaving out the front entrance of the business.
The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the theft, as the owner said there have not been any problems with vehicle thefts in the area. His wife’s inhaler and thyroid medication were inside the car at the time.