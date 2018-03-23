NE Georgia man charged with possession of hallucinogen
A teenager from Flowery Branch has been jailed in Rome on charges of possession of MDMA and suspected hash.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cody Duane Blystone, 19, of 4617 Quail Pointe Drive, Flowery Branch, was arrested for possession of a quantity of MDMA powder in the 2200 block of Martha Berry Highway. He also knowingly and willfully had a quantity of hash mailed to an address at Berry College.
Blystone was charged with two counts of felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and felony possession of a drug within 1,000 feet of a school.