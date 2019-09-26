A second Floyd County corrections officer is charged this week with arranging to get drugs and other contraband to prison inmates.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Michael Landon Jones, 30, of 204 Dodd Drive in Summerville, was arrested Thursday by a Georgia Department of Corrections agent at the Floyd County Prison on Black's Bluff Road.
Jones, a sworn corrections officer, is accused of bringing prepackaged methamphetamine, marijuana, tobacco and rolling papers to the prison to sell to inmates.
He is charged with the felonies violation of his oath of office; trading with inmates; bringing prohibited items into the prison; possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
He was being held Thursday night without bond.
Samuel James Kendrick, 25, of 107 Hennon Drive, was arrested Tuesday by a DOC special agent and charged with the felonies of bribery, having items prohibited for possession by inmates and violation of his oath as a public officer.
Kendrick is accused of taking money to arrange a drop of drugs, alcohol and tobacco for inmate details working at Model and Johnson elementary schools.