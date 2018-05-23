Myrtle Street resident reports theft of air conditioners, cash
A Myrtle Street resident reported to police Tuesday two portable air conditioners, valued at a total of $580, were taken from her home almost two weeks ago.
According to Rome police reports:
Also, after an officer arrived at her home, she then reported $140 in an envelope had been taken from her kitchen table during the burglary. She said a window was used as the entry point for the burglary.
The woman initially thought her landlord had come and picked up the air conditioners. But he told her he did not.