Myrtle Street home burglarized
A Phillips 65-inch TV and a PlayStation 4 were taken from a Myrtle Street home during a burglary Wednesday, while the homeowner took her kids to the park for the holiday.
According to Rome police reports:
The woman left for the park with her kids around 3:30 p.m. and did not return until around midnight. She noticed the backdoor was partially open when she came home. The TV and gaming console were missing from her bedroom, and the clothes in her dresser drawers were strewn about.
The backdoor has to be lifted up for it to be completely closed and locked. The woman told police she must have not locked it all the way.
The total value of the stolen items is $3,100.