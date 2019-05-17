A Murray County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested and is accused of sending inappropriate messages and pictures of himself to underage girls.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation:
On Friday, GBI agents arrested former Murray County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Levi Amos, 22, on charges of violation of oath by public officer, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors and computer invasion of privacy.
On Dec. 4, 2018, the GBI was requested by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation concerning Amos sending inappropriate messages and pictures of himself to juvenile females.
After this information was received by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, Amos was suspended and later resigned in lieu of termination.
The investigation determined that Amos was accessing the Georgia Crime Information Center database in order to obtain personal information on females without authorization.
This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are asked to contact the GBI at 706-624-1424.