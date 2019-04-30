Following a tip from the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office, Gordon County deputies arrested a man wanted on a murder charge at Race Trac on Ga. 53 on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office reports:
Frankie Lamaine Thompson, 30, of Lithonia was cornered by deputies at the gas station and taken into custody without resistance. He was taken to Gordon County Jail before being returned to Dekalb County to face charges there. Thompson is charged with murder in the killing of a man in Stone Mountain earlier this month,
The Gordon County Sheriff's Office had been contacted by Dekalb County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday to request help in taking Thompson into custody. He was apparently employed by an out-of-town landscaping company that had been working in the Gordon County area.