The Georgia Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction and life without parole sentence a man who shot and killed another 28-year-old man at a club in South Rome.
Jamal Nevin Foreman shot 28-year-old Wreno Dantoine Fain five times in the parking lot of the now defunct Lexus Lounge on East Main Street on July 20, 2014.
Foreman appealed the conviction claiming he had been denied effective assistance of council and that his appointed lawyer had not adequately investigated and found evidence "to support an alternative theory of the crime."
The high court disagreed stating that Foreman hadn't proved his claim of ineffective assistance of council.
According to information presented at Foreman's sentencing:
People were leaving the club after closing and when police arrived there were approximately 200 people in the parking lot screaming and yelling.
During the trial Assistant District Attorney John McClellan asked for the maximum sentence - life without parole plus five years - saying Foreman didn’t show any remorse for or acceptance of the killing.
McClellan said Fain had tried to flee, but Foreman chased him down firing shot after shot.
“There were five bullets found in his body,” McClellan said at the sentencing.
Foreman fled the scene and was arrested the next day at a home on Maple Avenue, where he was found asleep on the floor.