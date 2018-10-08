Several $100 counterfeit bills were confiscated and placed into evidence by Rome Police Sunday.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Police were called to McDonalds, 2215 Shorter Ave., at 2:23 p.m. after a drive-thru cashier noticed a couple in a white Honda had paid for their food with a counterfeit $100 bill. The cashier said the man had a handful of $100 bills but instead his wife paid for the meal with money from her purse. The two left when police arrived.
In a separate incident at 5:19 p.m. a man sold four shirts and a key chain through Facebook and was messaged by a Duce Boomin who was interested in the items. The victim met the individual from Facebook at the Goo-Goo Express Wash on North Broad Street, where he was given $500 in counterfeit money for the items. The victim did not know that the bills were false at the time and does not know the name of the person he met with.
On Oct. 2, police responded to a complaint at the Sunco gas station, 2039 Maple Ave., where a man had said his roommate had given him a counterfeit $100 bill. The receiver of the bill gave it to the gas station clerk saying he suspected it was false and was told to call the police.