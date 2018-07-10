2 motorized shopping carts driven away from Kroger
Police are investigating the theft of two motorized shopping carts from Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Three kids, aged about 12 to 16, came into the store Sunday evening and began riding the carts, running them into displays. When an employee went to confront them, they took three other carts and rode them out of the store.
One cart was found abandoned behind the building. The other two carts, valued at $5,000, were missing.