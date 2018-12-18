Floyd County authorities have arrested a Kingston man on a felony possession of amphetamine charge for an incident that occurred over a year ago.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Luther Aaron, 38, of 47 McCoy Road, Kingston, was stopped on Kingston Highway on Sept. 14, 2017. A warrant issued for Aaron the day after the traffic stop was finally executed Tuesday, sending Aaron to jail. He has additionally been charged with misdemeanors for loitering or prowling and possession of drug related objects.
Aaron is being held without bond for the Department of Corrections.