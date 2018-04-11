Motorcyclist taken to FMC after wreck with vehicle
A male motorcyclist was taken to Floyd Medical Center Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a Chevrolet Trailblazer at the intersection of Maple Street and East 19th Street.
According to Rome police officer Steve Cantrell:
The motorcyclist, whose name was not released Wednesday, was taken for treatment after suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Around 1:10 p.m., the motorcycle was heading inbound on Maple Street while the Trailblazer was heading outbound, preparing to make a left turn onto East 19th. The Trailblazer then turned into the path of the motorcycle, causing the collision.
The 50-year-old driver of the Trailblazer, Stephanie Clowers of Rome, was issued a failure to yield while turning left citation.