Motorcyclist released from FMC day after wreck
An 33-year-old Atlanta man was released from Floyd Medical Center on Tuesday after being injured when his mo-torcycle hit some hay on road at the Ledbetter interchange and he was ejected as the motorcycle flipped multiple times.
According to Rome police reports:
Justin R. Clark was heading toward Cartersville at the Ledbetter interchange, near where U.S. 27 and U.S. 411 split, just after 3 p.m. Monday. He hit some hay on the road and lost control of the bike. The bike flipped and landed on the left side of U.S. 27, just past where it splits with U.S. 411. He was taken to FMC with a suspected serious injury, but was treated and released within a day.