More than $3,500 in tools taken from Syntec Industries
Tools valued at $3,548 were taken from a building owned by Syntec Industries, with surveillance cameras capturing footage of a man breaking in through a gate to get on the property and then forcing his way into the building by breaking in through a side door.
According to Rome police reports:
The burglary is believed to have taken place between 11:55 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday. The burglary at the 5 Sycamore St. building was reported to police Tuesday afternoon.
The complainant said the alarm at the building had been turned off at the time of the burglary due to prior false alarms. The tools stolen were a band saw, a grinder, a welder, an electric drill, an impact bolt drill, and hoses and a regulator for a torch.