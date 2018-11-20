Two more people are charged in a Nov. 3 attack on a man with a baseball bat.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Rickey Dewayne Nation, 35, of 84 Davis St. in Lindale, and Alli Donnette Powell, 27, of 3297 Calhoun Road, were being held without bond Tuesday.
They were jailed Monday on warrants charging them with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal trespass. Nation also is being held on a probation violation.
Carrie Allen Hunter, 37, of 8A Lakeview Drive in Lindale, was arrested Nov. 11 on the same charges — including a probation violation — and also is being held without bond.
The three are accused of hitting a man with a bat at a location on Radio Springs Road and damaging property belonging to two people.