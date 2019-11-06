A 52-year-old Aragon man arrested by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force in mid-October on a warrant for an August drug sale was charged with an additional nine drug-related offenses Wednesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ricky Lamar McCullough had sold to a cooperating witness or witnesses in October and September a number of valium and gabapentin pills at 2261 Pleasant Valley Road in Silver Creek, as well as fentanyl at 4450 Rockmart Highway in Silver Creek.
He is facing multiple drug possession charges and distribution charges of controlled substances and is being held without bond.