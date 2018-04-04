More charges filed in SWAT incident on Avenue B
More charges were filed Wednesday against a shooting suspect arrested by Rome-Floyd County SWAT following a standoff on Avenue B.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jemael Reshaud Stewart, 21, of 13 Russell St., had a black-and-silver handgun and a bag of suspected marijuana during the Tuesday night incident. Police said he fired at a vehicle in a parking lot then barricaded himself in an apartment.
SWAT "went in and got him," Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said, and he was charged with aggravated assault.
Stewart was additionally charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, probation violation and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
He was being held without bond.