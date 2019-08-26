A motorist who fled a multi-vehicle wreck on Martha Berry Highway Monday morning faces a felony drug charge after leading police on a chase just before 8 a.m.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Craton Wade McDaniel, 50, of 173 Hawkins Road, Armuchee, was southbound on Martha Berry Highway driving a vehicle with an expired tag, when he came up on stopped traffic at the Veterans memorial Highway intersection. The pavement was wet and McDaniel rear-ended one vehicle which led to more wrecks.
When McDaniel fled the scene, he hit the wooden Berry College fence but continued to flee from officers.
McDaniel finally abandoned the vehicle on Old Summerville Road and took off on foot but was finally captured. An inventory of the vehicle recovered methamphetamine in the glove box and drug related objects in a center console.
McDaniel is charged with a felony for possession of meth, along with misdemeanors possession of drug related objects, driving on an expired registration, no insurance, removing a license plate, driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, hit and run, and duty to stop upon striking a fixed object and four counts of obstruction.
There were no serious injuries in the original wreck.