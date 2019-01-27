A Lindale woman missing since Wednesday was found unharmed Sunday and was jailed on an outstanding warrant.
According to Floyd County Jail records, Felicia Costlow, 28, was being held pending an $11,400 bond on a felony charge of failure to appear in court.
County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher did not provide details of how Costlow was located but said she was safe.
She was the subject of an intensive search Friday in the Conns Lake area, where she had been seen Wednesday night. Police, sheriff's deputies and firefighters spent the afternoon probing the lake. A search dog and drones also were deployed.