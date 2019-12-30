A Rome man and woman are both charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jerome Dustin Knight, 37, of 57 Lyons Drive, was arrested Sunday night after Rome-Floyd Metro Taskforce executed a search warrant at 106 Donley Drive and found Knight to be in possession of multiple smoking devices containing methamphetamine and a digital scale.
Knight is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and felony possession of methamphetamine.
Brandi Denise Lowman, 39, of 106 Donley Drive, was arrested at the same time and is charged with misdemeanor giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers and possession and use of drug related objects.
Lowman is also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, schedule I controlled substances and intent to distribute schedule I controlled substances.
Both Lowman and Knight remained in jail Monday with no bond.