Meth left behind after meal at Chili's
Rome police took possession of a bag of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia that had been left behind by diners in a booth at Chili's.
According to department reports:
Officers were called Sunday night to the restaurant at 1310 Turner McCall Blvd. and the manager turned over the black bag left by two customers that evening.
A server found the bag at the table about 6 p.m. and put it behind the podium at the entrance lobby in case they returned to claim it. After it sat there for about two and a half hours another employee gave it to the manager, who opened it and found two grams of meth in an Altoids tin, two glass pipes, a rubber hose and other paraphernalia.