A Rome man is being held in Floyd County Jail for Bartow County Sheriff's Office after being brought in Friday afternoon for felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
After the man consented to a search, Floyd County police officers found a white crystal like substance and a glass pipe with the same substance inside it at the home of Micah Andrew Quarles, 34, at 463 Freeman Ferry Road.
Quarles is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.