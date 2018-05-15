2 men, 1 woman accused of beating and robbing man in his home
Three Rome residents accused of robbing and beating a man in his Avery Road home were in jail without bond Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
County police arrested Brian Keith Pickard, 23, of 26 Northside Drive; Trynity Raykae Green, 18, of 43 Pinecrest Drive; and David Dante Haywood, 18, of 105 Brookwood Ave., shortly after the Monday night attack.
They're accused of going to the man's home with a black BB gun pistol and beating him, leaving him bleeding from the head. They took $160 cash from his wallet and a folding pocket knife.
Pickard, Green and Haywood are each charged with felony armed robbery, battery and theft by taking.