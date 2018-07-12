2 men jailed on drug charges after traffic stop for cracked windshield
Two Floyd County men were in jail Thursday after they were reportedly caught by police with methamphetamine and a stolen street sign.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Joshua Corbin Adams, 21, of 69 Rooney Road, was driving a van with a badly cracked windshield when police stopped him late Wednesday at the CITGO gas station at 5850 New Calhoun Road.
Officers found a small plastic bag of meth, several used pipes and a stolen street sign in the vehicle, which was also occupied by Mark Richard Underwood, 22, of 16A Hatfield Road.
Adams and Underwood were each charged with felony possession of meth and the misdemeanors possession of drug-related objects and theft by receiving stolen property.
Underwood's bond was set Thursday at $3,500.
Adams, who was additionally cited for a cracked windshield, had no bond due to a parole violation.