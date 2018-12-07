Two men accused of selling methamphetamine to a cooperating witness in June are now in Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cortez Eugene Holloway, 30, of 1005 Michigan Ave. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine. Holloway is accused of selling the drug at 1818 Dean Ave. on June 27.
John Robert Mostiller, 39, of 28 Paris Dr., is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of meth-amphetamine. Mostiller is accused of selling the drug on June 20 at 1200 Martha Berry Blvd.