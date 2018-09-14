3 men charged with felony marijuana possession
Three Rome men were arrested by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force near the intersection of U.S. 27 South at Old Lindale Road on Thursday and charged with felony possession of marijuana, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jasmen Labronze Lofton, 37, of 417 Stonewall St.; Lawrence Daryl Taylor, 29, of 222 Grady Ave.; and Deavonti Davez Daniel, 32, of 530 Ashland Park Blvd. are all charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Police say they had more than an ounce of marijuana as well as digital scales and numerous baggies in their possession.
Lofton also faces misdemeanor charges of driving without insurance and driving with a suspended registration. He remained in jail on Friday on $10,100 bond.
Daniel and Taylor are being held without bond for violation of probation.