Two Rome men were arrested on Woodland Street Friday during the execution of a search warrant after police found a large quantity of drugs and a firearm in the house.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Desmond Quinell Irvin, 40, of 44 Woodland St., and Andre Michael Irvin, 45, of 313 Reece St., were found to be in possession of over 10 pounds of marijuana individually packaged for sale. The two men also had two firearms, a scale and small bags.
The Irvins are charged with felony trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.