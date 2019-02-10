Two men who got into a fight in front of a child were in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department records:
Davadrion Lavail Davenport, 35, of 208 Naomi Cemetery Road in Lafayette, and Desmond Derell Jett, 40, of 210 E. 20th St. SW, are each facing a felony charge of aggravated assault and misdemeanor cruelty to a child in the third degree.
Jett is accused of cutting Davenport's face with a box cutter. Davenport is accused of hitting Jett over the head with a liquor bottle. Both men required stitches.
Police were told conflicting stories by the men and by witnesses they said were likely biased. They were unable to determine who was the primary aggressor and both men were arrested.