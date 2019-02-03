Two men accused of breaking into Harvest Moon Cafe while drunk and stealing bottles of alcohol were in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Austin Lee Mathis, 21, of 5 Knollwood Drive, and Cody Peter Edwards, 17, of 3 Town & Country Drive in Cartersville, are each facing a felony burglary charge.
The two were arrested shortly after 1 a.m. at the restaurant at 234 Broad St. They reportedly entered the business and stole multiple bottles of alcohol.
Mathis threw three beer bottles on the ground in an attempt to dispose of evidence and had a counterfeit $100 bill when he was arrested and searched. He's also charged with felony forgery in the second degree and felony tampering with evidence, along with misdemeanor counts of obstruction, littering, public drunkenness and criminal trespassing.
Edwards is additionally charged with the misdemeanors possession of alcohol by a minor, obstruction, giving a false name or birth date to police, criminal trespassing and public drunkenness.