2 men charged with burglarizing DA’s office
Two Rome men were arrested Monday night after being accused of entering the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office and taking two jackets along with eating candy and drinking sodas from inside the office at 3 Government Plaza.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandon Shane Wheat, 21, of 410 Ashland Park Blvd., and Vikramjit Singh, 20, of 96 Bert Road, were arrested around 9:40 p.m. Monday, two days after the incident. Both are charged with felony second-degree burglary along with misdemeanor criminal trespass and theft by taking. Singh is additionally charged with felony interference with government property after he told police he “got rid of” the stolen jacket.
The two got inside the office around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The jackets they took had the state seal and the seal of the DA’s office on them, and the duo was photographed wearing the jackets inside Mellow Mushroom at 238 Broad St. right after the incident.
Police also obtained from Wheat a video he took of him and Singh entering the DA’s office and taking the jackets.
Wheat and Singh also are accused of trespassing at an East Fourth Street home to smoke a marijuana cigarette. Singh used a lantern at the home to light the marijuana cigarette.