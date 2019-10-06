Two men were in jail without bond Sunday, accused of having items stolen from a Rome man's home.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Justin Scott Irwin, 38, of 105 Pine St., had ladders, tools and other property valued at more than $5,000 that had been stolen from a Rome man's home. He also had suspected methamphetamine, syringes and spoons with drug residue when he was arrested.
Irwin is charged with the felonies meth possession and theft by receiving stolen property along with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Arrested with him at his home was Johnny Wayne Plemons, 35, of 195B Thacker Lane in Etowah, Tennessee.
Plemons had credit cards stolen from the man and is charged with felony financial transaction card theft.