2 men accused of stealing $4,000 in clothes from T.J. Maxx
A former employee of T.J. Maxx and another man are accused of taking $4,000 in clothes from the store over the last several months.
According to Rome police reports:
The thefts had been going on since November 2017 and carried on into April — the employee was fired April 6 after admitting to the thefts when questioned by a supervisor.
On days the former employee worked another man would come to the store at 1454 Turner McCall Blvd. and bring a load of clothes up to the register. The former employee would only scan a couple of items from what was brought up to him. The unpaid for items were then stuffed into bags along with what had been bought.
The store supervisors are seeking to have warrants taken out to arrest the two men.