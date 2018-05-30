Memorial Day weekend sales taken in armed robbery
Rome police continue to investigate an armed robbery at Tazo Food Mart where a man held a clerk at gunpoint and made off with at least $8,738 in a bank bag.
According to Rome police reports:
The robbery at the Calhoun Avenue convenience store happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday, before the cash from the Memorial Day weekend could be deposited. The clerk described the robber as a black man wearing a black ski mask and hoodie and blue jeans. Police deployed a tracking dog immediately following the incident but it lost the scent after trekking through Eastview Cemetery and up to Orchard Street.
The clerk said she had the bank bag by the register and was intending to deposit it Tuesday. When she went to the restroom just before 8 a.m., she put it under the counter. She did not notice anyone else in the store before or after using the restroom.
When she got back inside the secured counter area, she pulled the bag back out. But at that moment, the metal door to the counter area opened and she turned to see the robber aiming a gun at her.
“Give me the money,” is all she recalled him saying.
The man ran out of the store and headed toward the cemetery. The clerk then called police, prompting the K-9 search and members of multiple agencies creating a perimeter around the Calhoun Avenue corridor. A responding officer reported she was “visibly trembling and barely able to speak” when he went to ask where the robber ran off to.
After the search, officers returned to the store to try and review surveillance footage. The clerk said the cameras should have been working, but when officers went to the back office, the computer and surveillance system was not turned on. Also, the power strip it was connected to was off.
The power was flipped on and the computer and surveillance system started back up. However, when the clerk called her boss to ask for the password to access the security cameras, he would not provide it. A technician had been working on the system Monday and the owner said it should have been working.
The boss also told police a medical condition was preventing him from coming to the store, but he told the clerk earlier he would be coming. He said his brother would have to drive from Memphis, Tennessee, to access the video and make copies if cameras caught anything.
The clerk said she counted the sales from Thursday through Monday, which were in the bank bag, multiple times and came to the $8,738 figure. But the owner disputed that figure, claiming there was “much more money” taken, she said.