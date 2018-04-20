Medications stolen from purse inside lotto room at Maple Quick Stop
A Silver Creek woman had 104 pain medication pills stolen from her purse inside the Maple Quick Stop lotto machines room.
According to Rome police reports:
The woman had been playing the gaming machines at the store at 1912 Maple Ave. Wednesday afternoon. She then left, not realizing she left her purse in the room until she got home. She came back to the store to find her purse in the same place she left it.
However, two of her medications, oxycontin and Percocet, had been taken from her purse. Nothing else was taken. There had been another woman in the room both during the time she was playing the machines and when she returned; though, she denied, when asked by police, taking the pills.
Police were attempting to obtain video surveillance footage to help identify the suspect.