Two Maryland residents are facing felony charges in the wake of an investigation into a hit and run wreck late Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rey Villatoro-Lopez, 31, of 107 S. Dean St., Baltimore, and Alejandro Israel Chanchavac-Lopez, 28, address not listed, were both charged with felony obstruction after they ran from officers investigating a wreck at the end of Runway Drive in Rome.
Chanchavac-Lopez was also charged with simple battery against police officer or corrections officer. He resisted while the officer was putting handcuffs on.
"At one point the male subject began swinging his left elbow attempting to strike me in my head and face area, but his elbow never made contact," the report stated. "I struck him in the left side of his ribs with a closed fist 3 or 4 times to deter the male subject from attempting to cause me any physical harm."
Chanchavac continued to resist arrest until a second officer arrived and he could be taken to the jail.
When Villatoro-Lopez was caught and subdued, he gave police false identification cards including a Maryland driver's license and Guatemala ID card. He was also charged with false writings and simple battery.
K.T. McKee, staff writer, and Doug Walker, associate editor