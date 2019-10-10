A Maryland resident is facing a pair of felony charges in the wake of an investigation into a hit and run wreck late Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rey Villatoro-Lopez, 31, of 107 South Dean Street, Baltimore, is charged with felony obstruction and false writings after he ran from officers investigating a wreck at the end of Runway Drive in Rome.
When he was finally subdued, he gave police false identification cards including a Maryland driver's license and Guatemala ID card.