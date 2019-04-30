A Rome man faces multiple felony charges after being caught with a large amount of marijuana, digital scales and a pistol in the waist band of his pants.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Montavious Lazius Cook, 18, of 9 Runway Drive, was apprehended Monday night around 9:40 on West Eleventh Street.
Police reported that Cook had two large bags of marijuana, a set of digital scales and then discovered the pistol.
Cook is charged with felonies for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstruction of law enforcement for physically resisting arrest.