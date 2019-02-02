A Rome man taken into custody on Fourth Street in Shannon faces a felony charge of possession of marijuana packaged for sale.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Lee Beason, 55, of 325 Fourth St., Shannon, was taken into custody at his home after Floyd County police recovered a container full of marijuana that was packaged for sale. Officers also recovered other plastic bags generally used to package the pot, a marijuana grinder, digital scales and a pipe.
Beason was also charged with misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana.