Robert Lee Beason

A Rome man taken into custody on Fourth Street in Shannon faces a felony charge of possession of marijuana packaged for sale.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Robert Lee Beason, 55, of 325 Fourth St., Shannon,  was taken into custody at his home after Floyd County police recovered a container full of marijuana that was packaged for sale.  Officers also recovered other plastic bags generally used to package the pot, a marijuana grinder, digital scales and a pipe.

Beason was also charged with misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana.

 