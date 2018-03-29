Marijuana growing operations busted in Trion, Cloudland
The biggest facility was found at 51-yer-old Tracy Johnson and 46-year-old William McKenzie’s residence at 156 Valley View Lane, in Cloudland, on Tuesday morning.
“Agents executed the search warrant and as a result seized 1,028 suspected marijuana plants and some suspected illegal mushrooms. The suspected marijuana was being grown indoors in several different buildings located on the property, including the main house and guest/pool house, a vacant mobile home, a rental house and two small homemade greenhouses,” Schrader said.
This investigation was the result of complaints of illegal drug activity including the cultivation and sale of marijuana.
“The homeowners had a pretty sophisticated system in place including LED lighting with timers, automatic watering systems, liquid fertilizers/food, and heating and cooling. Many of the plants were being grown hydroponically,” the sheriff said. “At least two of the individuals arrested are convicted felons and there were at least 20 firearms recovered from the residences.”
This marijuana operation was discovered on a $627,000 estate, according to tax assessor records. The main house was built in 1976 and comes with 2,347 square-feet of living space and 77 acres of land.
Three others were found on the property and have been detained, the sheriff said. Scottie Ray Hammett, 31, of Jasper; Tommy Lee Kiser, 75, of Chickamauga; and Christopher Eugene Oglesby, 60, County Road 44, of Cedar Bluff, Ala., were also detained.
A second marijuana growing operation was discovered at 1425 Airport Road last Thursday. Michael Wesley Robertson, 46, of 1425 Airport Road; Jacqueline Grace Robertson, 51, of Trion; and Ronald Jay Cameron, 31, of LaFayette, were arrested on manufacture of marijuana and meth charges.
“Agents found 29 green leafy plants in an outbuilding believed to be marijuana. The suspected marijuana plants were all different sizes,” Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office Drug Agent Caine Railey stated. “The enclosed structure had a water source, grow lights, heat shields on the wall and ceiling and other items to grow marijuana.”