Marijuana, firearm send man to jail
A Rome man is being held without bond in the Floyd County jail after police found marijuana and a loaded firearm in his vehicle Wednesday night, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demonte Jamari Ludy, 25, of 530 Ashland Park Blvd., was arrested on Garden Lakes Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night after police recovered between 10 and 15 grams of marijuana along with a set of digital scales and a loaded Ak-47 firearm.
Police also reported that Ludy's cell phone also contained text messages indicating where he was taking to marijuana to people.
Ludy has been charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of relayed objects.