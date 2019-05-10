A Cobb County man fled from arrest on April 30 during a multi-state crimes against children investigation faces additional felony charges.
Andrew Benjamin Nelson, 42, of 2591 Sandy Drive, Marietta, is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony attempt to flee law enforcement when he fled from officers trying to stop him near U.S. 27 North and Stonebridge Drive.
Police chased Nelson into Chattooga County before Georgia State Patrol troopers captured him. Nelson also faces 13 traffic-related misdemeanors related to the chase.