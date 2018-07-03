Marietta man charged with stealing external hard drives
Police say Wesley Gregory Walker went into two Walmart locations in Rome and stole multiple external hard drives in 2015, according to warrants.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Walker, 30, of 1640 Delaware Ave., Marietta, is accused of concealing the electronics in a diaper disposal on June 30, 2015. He is accused of stealing $859 worth of items from the Cartersville Highway location and $916 from the Redmond Circle location.
He remained in jail on Tuesday morning with holds from multiple counties including: Gordon, Henry, Bibb and Carroll counties.