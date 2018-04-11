Maple Street church vandalized
Rome police are looking into the vandalism of a Maple Street church Monday which caused over $300 in damages.
According to Rome police reports:
A metal tube on the front of Iglesia Mision Pentecostes, 1901 Maple St., was ripped off. Electrical wires from within the tube were damaged, knocking out power to the church.
While the complainant was assessing the damage Monday around 7:45 p.m., a man in a green truck pulled up to tell him he saw a suspect break the tube around 5:45 a.m. that morning. The man then drove off without identifying himself or offering any more information to the complainant.