Maple Avenue convenience store burglarized
A man broke out the front window of a store at store at 1308 Maple Ave. and took money from a cash register, while also attempting to break in to the gaming machines and ATM machine inside.
According to Rome police reports:
The owner of the store reported the burglary around 9 a.m. Wednes-day, after arriving at the store and finding a front window broken. An officer reviewed the surveillance footage, which captured the burglary around 4:50 a.m.
A shelf that was in front of the window was pushed over, spilling mer-chandise onto the floor. The man went to the cash registers, but was only able to get into the top drawer, which contained less than $100. He looked in other drawers and boxes around the store counter and placed several items in a black plastic sack.
After leaving the counter area, the man tried to break into the gaming machines but was not able to get inside. He also attempted to break open an ATM machine.
The alarm did not sound when the man broke into the store.