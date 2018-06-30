Manhunt for 33-year-old charged with murder in girlfriend's death ends with his arrest Saturday
The 33-year-old man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend has been taken into custody and is being booked at the Floyd County Jail, according to jail records.
The arrest of Nakotah Javez Smith ends a manhunt which started over a week ago when Crystal Dawn Vega of Rome died from injuries suffered in the June 15 shooting at her West 13th Street home.
According to Assistant Rome Police Chief Debbie Burnett and Rome police reports:
Rome police obtained a murder warrant for Smith, of 18 Homestead St., after Vega died at Floyd Medical Center on June 18 — her body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab. The shooting is being investigated as a domestic violence case.
Vega was taken to FMC on the night of June 15 after being found shot in the head at her home. Smith is also a suspect in a burglary at Vega’s home on June 17.