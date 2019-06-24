One of three Rome men wanted in connection with a shooting at Banty Jones Park in East Rome turned himself in at the jail.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tylan Dwight McCluskey, 19, of 100 E. 19th St., Apt. B, turned himself in at the jail Sunday on a felony charge of aggravated assault and was being held without bond Monday.
Police are still looking for Timothy Morris Williams Jr., 23, and Tevian Markez Williams Sr., 26, in the shooting of Calvin Harris that took place about 8 p.m. June 19 near the basketball courts at the park off Crane Street.
Harris, 28, was treated and released from the hospital the same day for a gunshot wound to the head. The warrant states McCluskey "struck and shot the victim in the head with a handgun."
Investigators found a spent .9 mm shell casing and several .9 mm bullets scattered around the scene. Witnesses said the shooting occurred during a fight.