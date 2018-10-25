A Lyerly man turned himself in Thursday at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office due to a warrant issued on Oct. 12 accusing him of drug trafficking.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Charles Own Lang, 58, of 38 Taliferro Spring Road, Lyerly, turned himself after a warrant saying he was wanted for drug trafficking and possession was issued on Oct. 12. The warrant stated there was 20 pounds of marijuana in sealed packages in a shed behind his house.
Lang is being charged with felony possession with intent to distribute, trafficking marijuana and possession of marijuana over one ounce.