Rome police confiscated a Taurus pistol after a resident asked them to check if it was stolen and they determined it was.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Officers initially went to the West 13th Street apartment late Monday night to take a report from a woman who said her wallet had been stolen from her hospital room on Jan. 25.
Her husband then took them aside and asked if there was a way to check his Taurus PT 140 .40-caliber handgun “to see if it was dirty.” Officers ran the serial numbers through the state database and it had been reported stolen.
The man said he was outside trying to fix his broken crossbow when a man came up and offered to trade the gun for the bow.