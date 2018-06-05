Man to serve 15 years for beating his father
For the second time in his life, a 37-year-old man is headed to prison for assaulting one of his parents.
Jonathan Hayes Hackett, who was found guilty of beating his father and threatening to kill him while inside the camper the two were living in, was sentenced on an aggravated assault charge to 20 years, to serve 15 in prison, on Tuesday.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge Billy Sparks handed down Hackett’s sentence, two weeks after a one-day trial ended with jurors delivering a guilty verdict on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault with intent to kill and theft by taking — he drove off in his father’s truck after the beating.
Prior to the July 11, 2017, incident, Hackett served 10 years in prison from an assault on his mother in 1999, according to Assistant District Attorney Kevin Salmon. In that case, he choked his mother with a rope while living in Alabama, Salmon said.
When Hackett got out, the only member of his family to take him in was his father, who is separated from his mother, Salmon said. His dad, a union crane operator, helped get him a union position, which he could not keep.
“This is the thanks he got for it,” Salmon said.
According to information presented at trial:
The two lived together in a 43-foot camper on Peeples Road in Aragon. Hackett charged his father and landed around two dozen punches on him after becoming upset from being told to not make a mess in the kitchen.
His father suffered a broken orbital socket in addition to bruising and swelling on his face, neck and back. It took two months for the bruising and swelling to go away, but he continues to have problems with his neck and sees black spots out of his right eye, which was swollen shut from the repeated blows.
As part of his sentence, Hackett is to have no contact with his father and will undergo anger management and psychological counseling.